TVS Motor Company gains after Singapore subsidiary buys stake in Swiss e-bike maker

TVS Motor Company rose 1.65% to Rs 554.05 after its Singapore-based arm, TVS Motor (Singapore) acquired 77,19,786 common equity shares and 14,01,072 preferred equity shares of Swiss firm, EGO Movement at CHF 1.825 per share in an all-cash deal.
On 16 September 2021, TVS Motor Company announced a partnership with EGO Movement as a majority shareholder, in an all-cash deal through its Singapore-based subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore). The partnership happens to be in line with TVS Motor Company's plans of building a product portfolio while nurturing sustainable and scalable brands. It also reiterates the company's strategy to expand its global presence in developed markets, commencing with Europe.
EGO Movement is a Swiss technology company providing mobility solutions through a portfolio of e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, and e-scooters. The company combines designs with software and hardware to deliver a good customer experience. It has an omnichannel network across Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Germany with plans to expand across Europe, combining the strategically located stores with online experience.
On the same day, TVS Motor Company, intimated the bourses regarding the launch of a 125cc segment TVS Raider for the youth in India and across the globe.
TVS Motor Company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.72 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 182.79 crore registered in Q1 FY21. Net sales soared 141.80% to Rs 4,689.34 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,939.65 crore posted in Q1 FY21.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU