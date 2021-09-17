Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 28.22 points or 0.84% at 3396.21 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.31%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.68%),DLF Ltd (up 1.2%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.93%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.63%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.47%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.45%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.3%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.46%), moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 391.37 or 0.66% at 59532.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103 points or 0.58% at 17732.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 33.92 points or 0.12% at 28272.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.75 points or 0.05% at 8765.35.

On BSE,1362 shares were trading in green, 1285 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

