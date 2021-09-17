Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 5%, S&P BSE Power index Drops 1.29%

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 69.93% over last one month compared to 14.63% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 7% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 1817.45. The S&P BSE Power index is down 1.29% to quote at 3105.27. The index is up 14.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 1.94% and ABB India Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 83.27 % over last one year compared to the 52.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 69.93% over last one month compared to 14.63% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5942 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12744 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1990 on 15 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 231.55 on 22 Sep 2020.

