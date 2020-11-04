Adani Gas to acquire CGD network in Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East)

Adani Gas has signed a Definitive Agreement for acquisition of 3 Geographical Areas namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East).
All 3 GAs have high volumes potential in terms of demand of over 6.5 MMSCMD over a period 10 Years. These GA's are under Phase 1 of Bharat Mala Pariyojana by NHAI which will further boost the development and volume growth.
Ludhiana and Jalandhar are twin cities of Punjab and are major Industrial and Commercial hubs with very high-volume potential of CNG and PNG homes.
Both Cities are in the vicinity of the pipeline connectivity.
Kutch (East) in Gujarat is poised to take centre stage for the Industrial Development in Gujarat. AGL has strong presence in Gujarat. Kutch (East) is well connected with pipeline and R-LNG terminal infrastructures making Kutch (East) an attractive destination for the development of CGD network.
Given the availability of pipeline connectivity in the surroundings, all the 3 GAs shall offer early monetisation opportunity to AGL.
With the addition of these 3 GAs, AGL shall now have a presence in 22 GAs as a standalone entity and additional 19 Gas with JV partner with IOCL aggregating its tally to 41 Gas (74 Districts) ensuring AGL's continued leadership in CGD Business in India.
The transaction is subject to necessary regulatory and other customary approvals.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU