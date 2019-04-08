JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Zydus receives tentative approval from the USFDA for Lacosamide Tablets
Business Standard

TVS Motor Company launches 4 new products in Bangladesh

Capital Market 

TVS Motor Company has launched four new products in Bangladesh. The products include premium motorcycle TVS Apache RTR 160 4V single disc, 125cc motorcycle TVS Max 125, 100cc motorcycle TVS Metro special edition and utility vehicle TVS XL100 Heavy Duty 'i Touch Start.

These products will target the growing customer demand in each of their respective segment.

TVS Motor Company distributes their twowheelers through TVS Auto Bangladesh across the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 08 2019. 11:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU