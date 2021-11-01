Gala Global Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, K.P. Energy Ltd, Kranti Industries Ltd and SPS Finquest Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 November 2021.

Gala Global Products Ltd soared 19.85% to Rs 31.4 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8921 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd spiked 12.55% to Rs 425. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1688 shares in the past one month.

K.P. Energy Ltd surged 10.47% to Rs 124. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78471 shares in the past one month.

Kranti Industries Ltd jumped 10.16% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21600 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36300 shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 73.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2160 shares in the past one month.

