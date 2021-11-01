Venky's (India) Q2 PAT drops 16% YoY amid surge in prices of poultry feeds

-
ALSO READ
Venky's (India) climbs after turnaround Q4 numbers
Venky's (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 77.90 crore in the March 2021 quarter
Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 17.28% in the June 2021 quarter
Sensex, Nifty hit day's high; Rolex Rings jumps on debut
Hester Bio Q4 PAT spurts 112% to Rs 10 cr
-
Venky's (India) fell 2.40% to Rs 2657.95 after the company's net profit declined by 15.6% to Rs 30.68 crore despite a 40.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 987.76 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, revenue from Poultry and Poultry Products was Rs 436.58 crore (up 36.4% YoY), Animal Health Products revenue was Rs 68.71 crore (up 44.2% YoY) and Oilseed revenue was Rs 534.45 crore (up 49.6% YoY) in the second quarter.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 41.39 crore, down by 14.9% from Rs 48.62 crore in Q2 FY21.
As compared with Q1 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue have declined by 44.3% and 8.9%, respectively.
Venky's said that during the quarter ended 30 September 2021, the poultry and poultry products segment's profit margins were severely affected due to steep rise in the prices of key poultry feed ingredients. Price of soya has seen an unprecedented increase.
Venky's (India) is a part of the VH group which is the largest and most integrated poultry player in India with strong presence in poultry broiler as well as layer segment along with sizeable presence in value added segments like animal healthcare products and processed chicken. The group's operations span the entire spectrum of poultry activities from pure-line breeding, grandparent and parent breeding and sale of commercial day-old chicks (DOCs) to contract commercial farming.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU