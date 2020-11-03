TVS Motor Company Ltd soars 1.22%, Gains for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 464, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 5.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 464, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.32% on the day, quoting at 11822.6. The Sensex is at 40310.03, up 1.39%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has dropped around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7732.25, up 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.39 lakh shares in last one month.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 1.83% in last one year as compared to a 0.99% fall in NIFTY and a 5.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 67.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

The PE of the stock is 67.05 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

