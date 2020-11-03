Jamna Auto Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Magma Fincorp Ltd, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 November 2020.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd surged 10.54% to Rs 47.2 at 11:54 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92850 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd spiked 7.96% to Rs 40. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd soared 7.38% to Rs 440.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd gained 6.25% to Rs 75.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75658 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54880 shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd exploded 6.05% to Rs 2227.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13858 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14648 shares in the past one month.

