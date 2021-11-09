TVS Motor Company Ltd Spurts 10%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.18%

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 39.98% over last one month compared to 6.11% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained 10% today to trade at Rs 783.4. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.18% to quote at 26381.08. The index is up 6.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Escorts Ltd increased 3.7% and Ashok Leyland Ltd added 1.68% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 44.98 % over last one year compared to the 42.1% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

TVS Motor Company Ltd has added 39.98% over last one month compared to 6.11% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 83965 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 783.4 on 09 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 445.6 on 22 Dec 2020.

