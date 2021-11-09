KRBL Q2 PAT down 9% YoY on lower sales

KRBL reported 9.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.22 crore on a 7% decline in net sales to Rs 1053.69 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
On the segmental front, revenue from Agri was Rs 1,018.98 crore (down 7.8% YoY) while that from Energy was Rs 48.46 crore (down 3.1% YoY) in the second quarter.
Total expenses fell by 6.2% YoY to Rs 875.76 crore in Q2 FY22.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 183.46 crore, down by 9.3% from Rs 202.22 crore in Q2 FY21.
KRBL is a basmati rice producer and has fully integrated operations in every aspect of basmati value chain, right from seed development, contract farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing.
The scrip gained 3.42% to end at Rs 294.90 on the BSE yesterday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU