KRBL Q2 PAT down 9% YoY on lower sales

KRBL reported 9.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.22 crore on a 7% decline in net sales to Rs 1053.69 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

On the segmental front, revenue from Agri was Rs 1,018.98 crore (down 7.8% YoY) while that from Energy was Rs 48.46 crore (down 3.1% YoY) in the second quarter.

Total expenses fell by 6.2% YoY to Rs 875.76 crore in Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 183.46 crore, down by 9.3% from Rs 202.22 crore in Q2 FY21.

KRBL is a basmati rice producer and has fully integrated operations in every aspect of basmati value chain, right from seed development, contract farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing.

The scrip gained 3.42% to end at Rs 294.90 on the BSE yesterday.

