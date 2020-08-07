TVS Motor Company Ltd up for fifth session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.6, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.6, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 11188.2. The Sensex is at 37981.26, down 0.12%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 10.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7498.25, up 0.92% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 420.9, up 1.26% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 11.62% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 60.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

