Electrotherm (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Anant Raj Ltd, Rattanindia Power Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2020.

Anant Raj Ltd, Rattanindia Power Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2020.

Electrotherm (India) Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 119.15 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5767 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 28.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11937 shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd spiked 19.83% to Rs 2.78. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

PPAP Automotive Ltd exploded 16.56% to Rs 187.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1213 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd jumped 16.21% to Rs 40.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3777 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)