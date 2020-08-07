Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2020.

Delta Corp Ltd surged 12.70% to Rs 110.9 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86998 shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd soared 9.81% to Rs 6185.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2008 shares in the past one month.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd spiked 9.59% to Rs 30000. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1082 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 140 shares in the past one month.

Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 9.40% to Rs 373.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd added 7.81% to Rs 522.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

