TVS Motor Company sells 3.22 units in March 2021

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 322,683 units in March 2021 as against 144,739 units in March 2020.

Total two-wheelers grew by 130% registering sales of 307,437 units in March 2021 as against 133,988 units in March 2020. Domestic two-wheelers recorded 115% growth with sales of 202,155 units in March 2021 as against 94,103 units in March 2020.

Motorcycle sales grew by 136% registering 157,294 units in March 2021 as against 66,673 units in March 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 206% registering 104,513 units in March 2021 as against 34,191 units in March 2020.

The Company's total exports grew by 138% recording 119,422 units in March 2021 as against 50,197 units registered in the month of March 2020.

Two-wheeler exports grew by 164% recording 105,282 units in March 2021 as against 39,885 units in March 2020. An increase in motorcycle sales in key international markets has significantly contributed to this achievement.

Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 42% registering 15,246 units in March 2021 as against 10,751 units in March 2020.

During the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21, two-wheeler sales grew by 50% increasing from 5.90 Lakh units registered in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 to 8.87 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. Three-wheeler sales of the Company registered sales of 0.43 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 as against 0.41 Lakh units in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21.

