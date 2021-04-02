Suzuki's production capacity in India increases to 2.25 million units

With commencement of production at newly constructed Plant CSuzuki Motor Gujarat, a 100% subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for production of automobiles in India, has completed construction of the Plant C, and started production from April 2021.
Suzuki established SMG in March 2014, aiming to secure production ability in preparation for the automobile market growth in India, as well as for expansion of exports from India. The Plant A started operating in February 2017, and the Plant B and Powertrain Plant in January 2019. In October 2020, SMG became the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve accumulated automobile production of 1 million units.
With production starting at the Plant C, which has an annual production ability of 250,000 units, together with Plant A and Plant B, the total ability of SMG will be 750,000 units. Together with Maruti Suzuki's production ability of 1.5 million units, Suzuki's production ability of automobiles in India will be 2.25 million units. All automobiles that will be produced in SMG will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU