TVS Motor joins UN Global Compact for its sustainability agenda

TVS Motor Company today announced that they have joined United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest sustainability initiative.
The company has become the first Indian two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer to be a part of UN Global Compact. With this integral step, TVS Motor Company will now support the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption.
