TVS Motor launches TVS Star disc variant for Egypt customers

TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced that it globally launched TVS Star HLX 150 Disc variant in Egypt.The company said it is launching the product to offer an attractive personal mobility option to rural and urban Egyptian commuters. TVS HLX recently crossed a sales milestone of two million units across global markets. The motorcycle was first launched in 2013.
TVS Star HLX 150 comes with a 150 cc ecothrust engine delivering superior mileage, better start ability, refinement, and durability. The motorcycle gets a battery saver DC Headlamp for better brightness and less flicker. The new front disc brakes also offer better braking power making it easy to control the motorcycle.
Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, President of international business of TVS Motor Company said, TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. Egypt is a very important market for us in Africa. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil varied customer requirements of the market with superior products with best-in-class technology. TVS HLX has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to evolving commuting needs across the globe. We will strive to be the most admired two-wheeler brand for Egypt customers setting a benchmark of quality products and customer experience.
TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.51% lower at Rs 639.55 in early trade on BSE.
