TVS Motor picks up minor stake in Rapido

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, M&M in focus
Mahindra Logistics update on acquisitions related with Meru Travel Solutions
Rapido rides on the success lane: 'Smart ho, toh Rapido' campaign becomes a hit
TVS Motor launches TVS Raider in Bangladesh
TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp partner to develop EV solutions
-
TVS Motor Company said that it has acquired 1.81% stake in Roppen Transportation Services (Rapido).
The company's holding in Rapido will constitute less than 5% of the shares or voting rights in Rapido. The announcement was made on 15 April 2022.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
The company had recorded 18.3% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.56 crore on a 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 6,597.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip lost 0.18% to currently trade at Rs 648.75 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU