Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 128.64 points or 0.56% at 23035.11 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 2.05%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.71%),NMDC Ltd (up 0.72%),Vedanta Ltd (up 0.6%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.29%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.19%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.14%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 3.71%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.9%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.34%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1073.51 or 1.84% at 57265.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 274.65 points or 1.57% at 17201.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 246 points or 0.83% at 29275.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 85.79 points or 0.98% at 8687.73.

On BSE,1194 shares were trading in green, 1892 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

