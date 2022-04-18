Surya Roshni commences production of steel tubes at Gwalior-based plant

Surya Roshni said that it has commenced the commercial production of heavy structural hollow square/rectangular section steel tubes with direct forming technology on 14 April 2022.
In an exchange filing made on Friday (15 April 2022), the company said that the commercial production on an imported mill for manufacturing of heavy structural hollow square/ rectangular section steel tubes with direct forming technology (OFT) at Gwalior (M.P.) with an installed capacity of 36,000 MTPA, commenced on 14 April 2022.
Surya Roshni is engaged in manufacturing of lighting & consumer durables business like fans and home appliances. It also has a stronghold in the steel pipes & strips business. The company is the largest manufacturer of GI pipes in India and is the largest exporter of ERW pipes.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 27.20% to Rs 40.49 crore on a 28.65% rise in sales to Rs 2,030.30 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 443.45 on the BSE.
