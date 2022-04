Welspun Corp rises after securing order from North American customer

Welspun Corp rose 1.39% to Rs 214.45 after the EPC company secured 26 KMT line pipe order from North American customer.

The said order will be executed from company's US facility in Little Rock, Arkansas. Welspun further added that the order win is an indication of a revival in the oil & gas business outlook in North America. The company said it is confident of many such opportunities.

Welspun Corp is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions. The company's consolidated net profit slumped 70.21% to Rs 61.38 crore on a 6.78% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,298.89 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

