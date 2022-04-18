Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA nod for vitamin B12 drug

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market cyanocobalamin injection.

Cyanocobalamin injection is used to treat and prevent lack of vitamin B12 that may be caused due to pernicious anemia (lack of a natural substance needed to absorb vitamin B12 from the intestine).

The pharmaceutical company further said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, in state of Gujarat.

The group now has 331 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, company stated.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.44% lower at Rs 363.05 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)