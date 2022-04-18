Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA nod for vitamin B12 drug

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Cyanocobalamin Injection
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.49%, up for five straight sessions
Zydus Lifesciences gains on supplying Sagent's Caffeine Citrate Oral Solution from Jarod
Zydus Lifesciences bags PAS approval to market Mycophenolate Mofetil
Zydus commences supplies of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Govt. of India
-
Zydus Lifesciences on Monday announced that it has received final approval from the USFDA to market cyanocobalamin injection.Cyanocobalamin injection is used to treat and prevent lack of vitamin B12 that may be caused due to pernicious anemia (lack of a natural substance needed to absorb vitamin B12 from the intestine).
The pharmaceutical company further said that the drug will be manufactured at the group's injectables manufacturing facility at Jarod, in state of Gujarat.
The group now has 331 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, company stated.
Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 5.08% to Rs 500.40 crore on 0.61% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,655 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.44% lower at Rs 363.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU