TVS Motor spurts on buzz of fund raising plan for EV subsidiary

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor Company launches NTORQ 125 in Nepal
TVS Motor rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310 cc series motorcycles
TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP
TVS NTORQ 125 crosses 1-lakh sales in international markets
TVS Motor, Tata Power sign MoU to collaborate on electric charging
-
TVS Motor Company jumped 9.32% to Rs 778.55 after the media reported that the company is in talks to raise funds for its electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary.The media reported that TVS Motor is in talks with a clutch of global private equity investors to raise $300-500 million (Rs 2,220-3,700 crore) for its electric vehicle subsidiary at a valuation of $3.5-4 billion. TVS is seeking to raise the funds from pure financial investors and has no plans to onboard strategic investors, reports suggested.
On 21 October 2021, the board of TVS Motor approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake its electric mobility business.
In a recent earnings call, KN Radhakrishnan, director and chief executive officer, said: "We are investing more than Rs 1,000 crore to create a (EV) portfolio. This will be in addition to the iQube. Very shortly we will see new EV products coming in. This subsidiary will give us the flexibility and freedom to scale up the business. We will look at global markets - developed and developing - under this strategy."
TVS iQube electric scooter is the brand's first model in their EV portfolio.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on a 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU