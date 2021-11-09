Auto shares gain

Auto stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 344.76 points or 1.32% at 26416.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 10.44%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 2.31%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.65%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 1.51%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 1.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.43%), Escorts Ltd (up 1.38%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.76%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 0.74%), and Cummins India Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 0.36%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 51.63 or 0.09% at 60493.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 12.25 points or 0.07% at 18056.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 163.8 points or 0.56% at 29290.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.79 points or 0.67% at 9183.35.

On BSE,1861 shares were trading in green, 880 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

