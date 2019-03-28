TVS Motor upgrades entire TVS Apache RTR series with ABS

announced that the entire RTR series has been updated with ABS. The Super Moto ABS for Apache RTR 160 2V, Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 180 provides ultimate safety for the rider. The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series has been developed with a special algorithm, extensively derived out of the racing track.

This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed.

Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 continues to be available with Dual-Channel ABS and RLP (Rear wheel Lift-off Protection) control offering quick detection and recovery of the wheel lock achieving superior braking performance and optimal cornering control. With the implementation of ABS across the range, the RTR series becomes better equipped to manage late braking and offers razor-sharp control around the corners. The system provides ultimate braking control while allowing sharp feedback.

The entire RTR series with ABS is available across all showrooms in

Prices (Ex-showroom Delhi) h TVS Apache RTR 160 front disc (drum) with ABS - Rs. 85,510 h TVS Apache RTR 180 with ABS - Rs. 90,978 h TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (drum) with ABS - Rs. 89,785 h TVS Apache RTR 200 (carb) with ABS - Rs. 1,11,280

