JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 49.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 833.50 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 51.01% to Rs 38.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 833.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales833.50691.34 21 OPM %9.929.15 -PBDT74.8856.25 33 PBT52.2533.99 54 NP38.2225.31 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU