TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 833.50 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra rose 51.01% to Rs 38.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 833.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales833.50691.34 21 OPM %9.929.15 -PBDT74.8856.25 33 PBT52.2533.99 54 NP38.2225.31 51
