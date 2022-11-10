TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit rises 51.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.56% to Rs 833.50 crore

Net profit of TVS Srichakra rose 51.01% to Rs 38.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.56% to Rs 833.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 691.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.833.50691.349.929.1574.8856.2552.2533.9938.2225.31

