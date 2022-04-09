GTPL Hathway Q4 PAT down 8% YoY

GTPL Hathway reported 8.3% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.6 crore on a 20.3% fall in total income to Rs 627.8 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On the segmental front, revenue from Cable TV Business was Rs 490.2 crore (up 4.6% YoY), Internet Service revenue was Rs 109.8 crore (up 34.3% YoY) and revenue from EPC Projects was Rs 17.4 crore (down 91.2% YoY) during the quarter.

EBITDA in Q4 FY22 was Rs 140 crore, down by 9.9% from Rs 155.4 crore reported in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin was 22.3% in the fourth quarter as against 19.7% recorded in the same period last year.

GTPL Hathway's consolidated net profit has risen by 3.9% to Rs 218.7 crore despite a 2.9% contraction in total income to Rs 2,456.7 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Anirudhsinh Jadeja, managing director, GTPL Hathway, said, We are proud to announce another year of consistent performance across all business segments. GTPL is the now the largest MSO in the country, continues to be the largest MSO and Broadband player in Gujarat and has significant presence in all other markets.

We continued to deliver on our KPIs and grew by expanding in new geographies as well as penetrating deeper in existing markets. The key highlights of FY22 are stable subscription revenues, profitability and return ratios with a healthy balance sheet.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY22.

GTPL Hathway is India's largest multi-system operator (MSO) providing digital cable TV services and is the sixth-largest private wireline broadband service provider in India.

The scrip jumped 8.23% to end at Rs 213.80 on the BSE yesterday.

