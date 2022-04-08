RBL Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Escorts Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2022.

Escorts Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Welspun Corp Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 April 2022.

RBL Bank Ltd tumbled 5.94% to Rs 129.05 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Escorts Ltd lost 5.77% to Rs 1614. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32598 shares in the past one month.

Adani Power Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 220.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd dropped 3.07% to Rs 196.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd pared 2.70% to Rs 332.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 50911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

