Godrej Consumer Products allots 60,364 equity shares under ESGS

Godrej Consumer Products has allotted 60,364 equity shares at an exercise price of Re.1 per equity share to the option grantees in terms of the GCPL ESGS.

Consequently, the issued capital of the Company stands increased to 102,27,26,442 equity shares of Re.1 each and the subscribed and paid up capital of the Company stands increased to 102,26,95,318 equity shares of face value Re.1 each.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:30 IST

