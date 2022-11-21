JUST IN
Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Guwahati

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 582 cr

On private placement basis

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services has allotted Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement on 21 November 2022 as under:

(i) 4,070 NCDs at a fixed coupon of 8.10% p.a. (Series AI2022) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs. 407 crore; and

(ii) 1,750 Zero Coupon NCDs (Series AJ2022) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, issued at discount of Rs. 1,74,938/- per debenture, aggregating to issue size of Rs. 175 crore and pay-in amount of Rs. 144.39 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 15:45 IST

