JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Mahindra Finance allots NCDs worth Rs 582 crore

Godrej Consumer Products allots 60,364 equity shares under ESGS
Business Standard

SBI Cards allots 4.40 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 440,740 equity shares under ESOP on 21 November 2022.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,45,05,62,590/- consisting of 94,50,56,259 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,45,49,69,990 /- consisting of 94,54,96,999 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU