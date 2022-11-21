SBI Cards allots 4.40 equity shares under ESOP

SBI Cards & Payment Services has allotted 440,740 equity shares under ESOP on 21 November 2022.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 9,45,05,62,590/- consisting of 94,50,56,259 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 9,45,49,69,990 /- consisting of 94,54,96,999 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

