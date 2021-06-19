GMR Infra Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 725 cr

On a consolidated basis, GMR Infrastructure reported net loss (from continuing operations) of Rs 725.47 crore in Q4 FY21, lower than net loss of Rs 1,127.16 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations dropped 16.12% to Rs 1,633.76 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1,947.90 crore in Q4 FY20. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 765.55 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 1,297.58 crore in Q4 FY20. EBITDA grew 28.85% to Rs 844 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 655 crore in Q4 FY20.

Among segments, revenues from Airports declined 3.28% to Rs 1,530.50 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 1,582.49 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from Power dropped 36.52% to Rs 196.95 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 310.28 crore in Q4 March 2020.

Revenues from Roads skid 13.91% to Rs 133.57 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 155.16 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from EPC surged 56.08% to Rs 409.92 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 262.62 crore in Q4 March 2020. Revenues from 'Others' segment slipped 10.41% to Rs 109.72 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 122.47 crore in Q4 March 2020.

During the financial year, GMR Infrastructure's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 3,427.75 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 2,198.49 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations skid 30.82% to Rs 5,198.59 crore in FY21 from Rs 7,515.24 crore in FY20.

On 5 March 2021, GMR Infrastructure had filed the composite scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement amongst GMR Power Infra, GMR Infrastructure, GMR Power, Urban Infra and their respective shareholders with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for taking the scheme forward. The firm has already received the consent of the Stock Exchanges and SEBI and are awaiting schedule for hearing from NCLT. Simultaneously, process for obtaining requisite approvals from the relevant stakeholders, especially financial & operational creditors is at an advanced stage of completion, it stated.

The scheme involves vertical split demerger of the Non-Airport Business (Energy, EPC, Urban Infrastructure etc.) of GMR Infrastructure (GIL) into GMR Power and Urban Infra (GPUIL), as a going concern, along-side amalgamation of GMR Power Infra (GPIL) with GIL, as a step preceding demerger.

Meanwhile, Delhi Airport completed the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for Rs 3,257 crore priced at an interest rate of 10.96% p.a and subscribed by FPIs. The proceeds from the NCDs will be utilized to refinance the outstanding debt of around $289 million due in FY22 and to partly finance the Phase 3A expansion.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) had also priced an offering of $300 million 4.75% Senior Secured Notes for a tenure of 5 years in the international bond market. The offering through GHIAL reinforced its ability to raise funds from the International Bond Markets. The proceeds from the notes will be used towards the capital expenditure of increasing the capacity to 34 million passenger p.a. Financial closure for the expansion project has been achieved.

GMR Infrastructure (GIL) had signed definitive agreements for the sale of its entire 51% equity stake held in Kakinada SEZ through GMR SEZ and Port Holding to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private (ARIPL). The company has received Rs 1,214 crore as of 31 March 2021 and Rs 130 crore in Q1 FY22. The balance amount of Rs 348 crore (out of the total upfront consideration of Rs 1,692 crore) is expected to be received shortly. Additionally, Rs 1,027 crore is to be received in next 2 - 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones.

GMR Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.

Shares of GMR Infrastructure lost 2.09% to Rs 28.15 on Friday, 18 June, 2021. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 27.40 to Rs 29.20 yesterday.

