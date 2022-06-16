India successfully tests Short-Range Ballistic Missile Prithvi-II

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Dynamics spurts on signing contract for Konkurs anti-tank missiles for Indian Army
Arihant Capital sets 15 April as record date for stock split
Zen Tech bags Rs 5.28-cr order from the J&K Police
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) jumps on bagging international certification in aerospace industry
Premier Explosives secures two orders of Rs 18 cr from DRDO
-
India on Wednesday successfully carried out the night launch of Prithvi-II short range ballistic missile from an integrated test range in Odisha.
"A successful training launch of a short-range ballistic missile, Prithvi-II was carried out on June 15, at approximately 1930 hrs from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha," the ministry said in a brief statement.
"The missile is a proven system and is capable of striking targets with a very high degree of precision," it said.
The ministry further added: "The user training launch successfully validated all operational and technical parameters of the missile."
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU