India-Japan hold finance dialogue in New Delhi

India and Japan held Finance Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday (16 June 2022), to exchange views on macro-economic situation, financial system, financial digitalization and investment environment in both the countries.
Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs of Japan Masato Kanda and Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance Ajay Seth led their sides in this first India-Japan Finance Dialogue.
In view of the growing importance of India-Japan relations in recent years, the dialogue was upgraded to the level of Vice Minister and Secretary.
The participants confirmed that both sides will continue to work closely together as they hold presidency of G20 and G7 next year.
The participants, including private financial institutions, also discussed various financial regulation issues towards further expansion of investment in India.
Both sides agreed to continue discussions for further promoting financial cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations and agreed to explore holding the next round of the Dialogue in Tokyo.
