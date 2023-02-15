UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 19.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.49% to Rs 33.14 croreNet profit of UFM Industries declined 19.23% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales33.1424.46 35 OPM %1.633.43 -PBDT0.391.10 -65 PBT0.331.04 -68 NP0.630.78 -19
