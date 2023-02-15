Auto Pins (India) standalone net profit rises 185.71% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 10.13 crore

Net profit of Auto Pins (India) rose 185.71% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 10.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10.1310.253.552.050.330.220.200.080.200.07

