UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 21.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 10.24% to Rs 153.29 crore

Net profit of UFO Moviez India rose 21.85% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 11.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 10.24% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 139.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales153.29139.05 10 OPM %25.5925.53 -PBDT41.4537.87 9 PBT22.9617.87 28 NP14.6111.99 22

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:02 IST

