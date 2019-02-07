Balmer Lawrie Investment standalone net profit rises 42.37% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 42.37% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
