JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Classic Filament reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 87.95% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 43.62% to Rs 99.08 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 87.95% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.62% to Rs 99.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 68.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.0868.99 44 OPM %7.7816.64 -PBDT3.137.28 -57 PBT0.574.73 -88 NP0.574.73 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements