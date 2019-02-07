Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 87.95% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.62% to Rs 99.08 croreNet profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 87.95% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 43.62% to Rs 99.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 68.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales99.0868.99 44 OPM %7.7816.64 -PBDT3.137.28 -57 PBT0.574.73 -88 NP0.574.73 -88
