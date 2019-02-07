Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.37 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Centum Electronics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.57 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit rises 646.15% in the December 2018 quarter
Centum Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.69 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Wintac reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 49.33% to Rs 285.99 croreNet profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.33% to Rs 285.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 191.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales285.99191.51 49 OPM %12.36-1.00 -PBDT35.67-0.78 LP PBT26.16-9.27 LP NP28.22-9.43 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU