Business Standard

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 28.22 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 49.33% to Rs 285.99 crore

Net profit of Centum Electronics reported to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 49.33% to Rs 285.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 191.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales285.99191.51 49 OPM %12.36-1.00 -PBDT35.67-0.78 LP PBT26.16-9.27 LP NP28.22-9.43 LP

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:01 IST

