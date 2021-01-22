UltraTech Cement amongst India's 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing - 2021

UltraTech Cement has been recognized amongst 'India's 30 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing - 2021' by Great Place To Work Institute.

It is heartening to share that UltraTech won this recognition in the very first year of its participation.

UltraTech was also recognized among the Top 100 'India's Best Companies to Work For 2020' by Great Place To Work Institute.

