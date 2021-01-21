Religare Enterprises allots 2.26 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Religare Enterprises has allotted 2,26,250 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each pursuant to exercise of stock options granted under the REL ESOP Plan 2019.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity capital of the Company stands increased from 2,589,251,520/- divided into 258,925,152 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 2,591,514,020/- divided into 259,151,402 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

