Escorts showcases its robust product portfolio at EXCON 2022

Escorts Construction Equipment (ECE), business segment the of Escorts, today launched NXT13DC CNG, India's first Hybrid Pick-n-Carry Crane, with dual Fuel (Diesel & CNG) and RC2522, India's first Mono Chassis Safe Crane with 25T lift capacity at the EXCON 2022 in Bengaluru.

Participating at EXCON 2022 in Bengaluru, Escorts also showcased its robust product portfolio in material handling, soil compaction and earth moving equipment across its Yellow Line and White Line series.

The Yellow Line series is designed for all standard applications and appeals to wide customer base in Indian market. White Line series is targeted to address the higher performance demands of fleet owners and corporate customers.

The product line-up in cranes is comprising of newly introduced F15 Fighter equipped with 75 HP VECV engine, New added Pick & Carry Crane Hydra 18 in 18-ton class, another new introduction in Pick & Carry Safe segment F35 crane in 35T class.

In Backhoe segment, launch of new Backhoe Loader JUNGLI HT with reliable turbocharged high Torque Diesel engine and the trusted XT 1610 that offers high performance, has bigger buckets and best in class dig depth and dump height.

In Road Machinery, Escorts is showcasing Whiteline Series Soil Compactor 5090 in 11 T class and Mini Roller 5030 and new launch of Motor Grader 585 in 10 Ton class.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)