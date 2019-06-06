JUST IN
Wipro appoints Rishad Premji as Executive Chairman

Capital Market 

Wipro announced that Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company.

Azim Premji will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on 30 July 2019 after having led the company for 53 years.

However, he will continue to serve on the Board as Non-Executive Director and Founder Chairman.

The Board has also announced that Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala will be re-designated as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. These changes will be effective 31 July 2019, subject to shareholder approval.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 18:41 IST

