NODWIN Gaming acquires 10% stake in digital content IP media network Rusk Media

NODWIN Gaming, the material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and South Asia's leading esports company, has acquired a strategic 10% stake in the digital content IP media network Rusk Media.

Since its funding in March this year, NODWIN Gaming has been on an expansion and consolidation spree to augment its dominance in Indian esports ecosystem. Recently, NODWIN Gaming acquired the gaming and adjacent IP businesses of OML Entertainment, including the IP of the very popular BACARDI NH7 Weekender music festival.

Continuing its youth first philosophy, NODWIN Gaming aims to deepen and widen its portfolio of content IPs in the gaming and esports ecosystem by investing in Rusk Media.

Rusk Media is India's exclusive Gen-Z first digital content IP network. Their content is tailor made for audiences in the 15-25 age group with a focus on equal viewership across genders. NODWIN Gaming's investment in Rusk Media will enable the massification of entertainment-first gaming and esports content in the country and enable media platforms to have access to content that the above-mentioned cohort is looking for.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)