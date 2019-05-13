Umang Dairies standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 70.60 crore

Net profit of declined 65.63% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 5.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 224.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

