Umang Dairies standalone net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.19% to Rs 70.60 croreNet profit of Umang Dairies declined 65.63% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.19% to Rs 70.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.17% to Rs 5.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.41% to Rs 224.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 245.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales70.6069.09 2 224.65245.28 -8 OPM %6.4014.29 -5.805.29 - PBDT4.228.89 -53 10.139.70 4 PBT3.277.91 -59 6.546.11 7 NP2.226.46 -66 5.055.27 -4
