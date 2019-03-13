Unichem Lab firms up after USFDA approval for Allopurinol tablets

rose 1.80% to Rs 206.05 at 15:17 IST on BSE after the company said it received approval from the regulator to market a generic version of tablets.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.33 points, or 0.58% to 37,752.99.

On the BSE, 18,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8,808 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 207.70 and a low of Rs 200.45 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 354 on 16 March 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 182 on 11 October 2018.

announced that it has received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval for its tablets, mg and 300 mg, from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). tablets are generic version of (allopurinol) tablets.

The drug is indicated for the management of patients with signs and symptoms of primary or secondary (acute attacks, tophi, joint destruction, lithiasis, and/or nephropathy). It is also indicated to patients with leukemia, and malignancies who are receiving therapy which causes elevations of serum and urinary levels. It is also indicated to patients with recurrent calcium oxalate calculi whose daily excretion exceeds 800 mg/day in male patients and 750 mg/day in female patients. The product will be commercialized from

Net profit of declined 99.83% to Rs 4.30 crore on 52.77% rise in net sales to Rs 244.76 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Unichem Laboratories is an company.

