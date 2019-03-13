Filatex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Times Guaranty Ltd, Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd and Future Market Networks Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 March 2019.
Filatex India Ltd tumbled 9.85% to Rs 47.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.
Times Guaranty Ltd crashed 9.47% to Rs 30.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 749 shares in the past one month.
Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd lost 8.82% to Rs 6.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20250 shares in the past one month.
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd shed 8.34% to Rs 6.81. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14415 shares in the past one month.
Future Market Networks Ltd dropped 8.32% to Rs 53.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21653 shares in the past one month.
