Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 244.76 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories declined 99.83% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2507.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 244.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 160.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales244.76160.21 53 OPM %-8.84-33.69 -PBDT5.792515.71 -100 PBT-11.042504.18 PL NP4.302507.03 -100

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

