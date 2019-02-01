Unichem Laboratories standalone net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 52.77% to Rs 244.76 croreNet profit of Unichem Laboratories declined 99.83% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2507.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.77% to Rs 244.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 160.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales244.76160.21 53 OPM %-8.84-33.69 -PBDT5.792515.71 -100 PBT-11.042504.18 PL NP4.302507.03 -100
